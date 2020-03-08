Jojo Babie Tugs At Her Thong In New Instagram Pic

Jojo Babie shared a sultry new Instagram selfie with her 9.5 million followers today, tugging at her thong with one hand while showing off her hourglass figure.

In the snap, the model stood facing the mirror straight-on and propped out her right leg. Jojo’s outfit included a sports bra and a blue thong, with the bra featuring the 1st Phorm brand name in orange lettering. It had a high neckline and the conservative cut covered her busty chest, save for a hint of underboob that peeked through at the bottom. The bra was white with black dots throughout and hugged her curves. In addition, she wore a periwinkle thong with dark blue straps that rested high on her hips. Her toned abs, curvy hips, and muscular legs were hard to miss.

The hottie accessorized simply with a belly button ring but nothing else. She also wore her hair pulled up into a casual high bun and brushed her locks in front of her right shoulder. Her makeup application included dark liner on her upper lids and mascara, although most of her face was obscured by her phone.

Jojo stood in a cream room with brown tiled flooring and an oversized wall clock that was black with off-white lettering. A white door could be seen on the right side of the frame and the hottie’s face was lit up from the glow of her phone.

The post has garnered over 51,200 likes so far and over 1,300 comments with most people stopping by to leave compliments about the beauty’s good looks.

“You are the best,” gushed an admirer.

“Happy international women’s day, hope you have a wonderful day,” wrote a second supporter.

“I wouldn’t be able to pull off that top hehe. You look amazing as always,” raved a fan.

“Well if I wasn’t up then after I seen your picture. I’m wide awake. I like your choice of tops. Like your fashion choices period. Baby you got it going on!!!” exclaimed a fourth follower, responding to her caption.

The Asian stunner has been sharing plenty of other Instagram photos lately and showed off her curves in creative ways, including a post from yesterday when she rocked a thong bodysuit. In the Photoshopped image, the model was taller than all the buildings in a cityscape and posed with her back facing the camera and her hands on the top of a building. She gazed over her shoulder with a coy pout and propped out her right leg behind her.