Former Nebraska Star Maurice Washington Headed To Jail After Plea Deal

Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington finally has some closure on his court case. The running back, who entered the transfer portal this winter has entered into a plea deal in California.

As part of the deal, Washington will need to spend 30 days in jail, according to the Omaha World-Herald. The running back will also be on probation for the next two years. In exchange for agreeing to this deal, the state is dropping the felony charge it brought against him.

The deal also ends what has been more than a year of continuances and questions of the Nebraska football coaching staff and players. The charges and the case that is now settled dealt with Washington sending a 10-second video of a girl performing a sex act, to the girl, as a way of harassing her.

Washington was not in the video but sent it to his former girlfriend after she allegedly reached out to him in an attempt to stay friends. There was a chance the former Nebraska player could have faced years in jail, if the felony charge had stuck and he’d been convicted.

Washington was taken into custody on Thursday and is reportedly serving his sentence at a minimum-security facility in California. Department of corrections records say he’s due to be released March 20.

Steven Branscombe / Getty Images

All of this would seem to be relatively good news for Washington who can now put his California legal troubles behind him. While a return to the Nebraska football team seems unlikely, it could end up making it that much easier for the talented running back to find a new team.

He entered the 2019 season as the starter for the Huskers but was suspended for the very start of the season against South Alabama for issues outside of this court case. He returned to action and played in seven games but was suspended again during the course of the season.

Eventually, he was dismissed from the Nebraska football program and entered the transfer portal. So far, Washington hasn’t announced a new school.

It seemed as though most major programs were keeping him at arm’s length while his trial loomed. Once probation is the only thing hanging over his head, it seems likely a Power 5 program will come calling.

Washington is still the running back who rushed for over 450 yards and three touchdowns while catching 24 passes for another 200 yards as a true freshman. Talent has never been the thing that’s kept him off the field. The Nebraska football program went out of its way to try and keep him. His off-field troubles became too much last winter.