Missouri Reports Its First Case Of Coronavirus, 20-Year-Old Woman Sick With COVID-19

The woman flew from Italy to Chicago, then took an Amtrak train through Illinois to St. Louis.

Missouri has reported its first case of coronavirus, that of a 20-year-old woman who is currently sick with COVID-19, the disease that derives from the virus.

As St. Louis’ KMOV-TV reports, on Saturday Governor Mike Parson confirmed that the Show-Me State has its first confirmed case of the virus, and that the patient is currently in isolation in St. Louis. The patient is identified as a 20-year-old woman.

Authorities have pieced together how the woman came to be sick with the virus, and how she wound up at a hospital in St. Louis.

The woman had been studying in Italy. Italy has been harder by the virus than any other country in Europe, and indeed, so bad is the virus there that schools and universities have been closed, soccer matches are being played in empty stadiums, and millions of people are quarantined.

Meanwhile, the unidentified woman flew back to the U.S. from Italy, arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. From there, she took an Amtrak train about 300 miles to St. Louis — a trip that would have included stops in Joliet, Bloomington, and Springfield, all cities of tens of thousands of people, as well as a handful of smaller cities as well.

She arrived home in St. Louis and, last Wednesday, began feeling sick with fever and respiratory difficulty. She took herself to the city’s Mercy Hospital.

While at the hospital, she was kept in isolation from other patients, Parson confirms. How long she was at the hospital remains unclear, as of this writing, but she was later released due to not being “sick enough” to stay there. She was sent home to her family, and she is currently in isolation at her family’s home.

Meanwhile, a sample was taken from the woman, and it tested “presumptive positive” for the virus. The sample was sent to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for further testing; results from that test are expected within a few days.

Elsewhere, at least 26 other people in Missouri have been tested for COVID-19. Those tests are still pending.

“I am confident that the [Department of Health and Senior Services] will continue to take all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Missourians and Missouri communities,” Parson said.

It’s a sentiment echoed by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who said that officials in the jurisdiction are responding quickly, professionally, and effectively to these test results.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, as of this writing coronavirus has claimed 19 lives in the United States.