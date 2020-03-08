Donald Trump Attacks New York Times, Calls It An ‘Embarrassment’ And ‘Dead Paper’

President Donald Trump is on the warpath again. Amid members of his administration doing the Sunday morning shows in an attempt to tamp down worries about coronavirus, the president spent part of his day attacking the New York Times.

Trump appeared especially angry at the paper in his latest tweet, calling it a “dead paper,” on Twitter.

“The New York Times is an embarrassment to journalism. They were a dead paper before I went into politics, and they will be a dead paper after I leave, which will be in 5 years. Fake News is the Enemy of the people!”

As is usually the case, it’s not clear what exactly set him off or made him take aim at that member of what he calls the “fake news.” He didn’t elaborate in any subsequent tweet about just what he was angry about or why he thought it was an embarrassment.

There are a couple of stories the paper has published recently which could have drawn the president’s ire. The biggest story of the weekend had to do with a man who has been tied to a couple of different Republican administrations.

Erik Prince, the former head of the military contractor group Blackwater now has very close ties to the Trump administration.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The New York Times ran an expose on Saturday detailing Prince’s efforts to infiltrate democratic organizations by using former spies. Prince was teaming up with Project Veritas in order to run some of these schemes.

Project Veritas is the group those who follow politics have heard of thanks to videos they’ve put out over the last decade that have been put forward as being undercover projects meant to embarrass democratic organizations or entities tied to liberal causes.

Using ex-spies to infiltrate liberal organizations and being tied back to the Trump administration is certainly embarrassing for the president on some level. On the other hand, Prince’s operation could be hailed as embarrassing for progressives and liberals in certain circles.

Another New York Times article published on Sunday morning might have been the one to get Trump’s dander up. In it, the article detailed a clash among White House insiders on just how to handle the coronavirus outbreak and what information to allow the public.

Donald Trump has never been pleased by stories claiming disorganization or chaos inside his administration. He’s often quick to try and debunk such claims.

Earlier in the morning, Trump did tweet about his handling of the coronavirus. In part claiming the administration has a perfectly coordinated and “fine-tuned plan.”