Donald Trump Refuses To Halt MAGA Rallies Amid Coronavirus Surge

As Donald Trump spoke to reporters at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, where he dined with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Raw Story reported that he revealed he had no plans to stop his MAGA rallies as the coronavirus cases continue to spread across the United States.

“We will have tremendous rallies and we’re doing very well, and we’ve done a fantastic job with respect to that subject,” the president said in response to a question about the continuation of his massive events.

Trump’s rallies attract many senior citizens, who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims are at particular risk from the coronavirus. According to recommendations from the federal agency, people should avoid congregating in crowds and stay home as much as possible, with the latter advice particularly aimed at older adults

As reported by Bloomberg, Trump doesn’t currently have any campaign rallies scheduled, although his team claims this does not have anything to do with the coronavirus panic.

When asked at a briefing whether Americans should attend Trump rallies, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar evaded the question.

“I’m in my official capacity, I don’t speak about campaign events and campaign activities. It’s not proper.”

Azar did, however, say that medically vulnerable people should exercise caution when attending large gatherings and admitted that he had not attended any Trump allies amid the crisis.

"I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship" — Trump explains that he doesn't want to let people off the Grand Princess cruise ship because he doesn't want the number of coronavirus cases in the country to go up pic.twitter.com/ELhZDjiZW9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

As The Inquisitr reported, journalist Joshua Holland previously suggested that the coronavirus could spread faster in regions of the U.S. with higher concentrations of Trump supporters. His reasoning indicated that such people would be less worried about the virus due to the president’s rhetoric and thus be more susceptible to contracting it.

“They, like the rest of us, tend to cluster in communities with other like-minded people,” he wrote in a piece for Raw Story.

Trump’s Democratic presidential challengers, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, have also continued to hold campaign events amid COVID-19.

As of now, more than 100,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally, with over 3,500 deaths resulting from the spread. In the United States, there are at least 242 cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths.

Per The New York Post, Trump claims that his government is adequately equipped to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus,” he tweeted Saturday.