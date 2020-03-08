WWE News: Former Champion Working As Producer For Impact Wrestling, Two Others Out With Injuries

Impact Wrestling is bringing in a lot of former WWE talent to work on and off camera.

A number of former WWE superstars have moved around to work for different promotions such as Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Impact has really found some great positions for a number of past older stars, and that includes work off camera as well. This past week, it was revealed that a former ECW World Champion was working as a producer for Impact while two former champions in WWE are out of action due to different injuries.

Raven has been wrestling since the late ’80s and he was most well-known for his time in ECW before moving to WCW with his Flock. From there, he worked for WWF/WWE for a quite a while before wrestling for different promotions around the entire world.

The former WWE Hardcore Champion is 55-years-old now, though, and his time in the ring may soon be coming to an end. PW Insider is reporting that Raven may be taking on a new position off camera as he worked as a producer for Impact Wrestling at their tapings in Atlanta this past week.

Raven isn’t the first “ECW Original” to work backstage for Impact Wrestling as Tommy Dreamer is also a major part of the creative team. In the ring, Rob Van Dam is still wrestling and doing well, but he’s dealing with an injury that is hampering his match count.

WWE

RVD returned to Impact Wrestling last year and he’s been doing a lot of work with Joey Ryan, but the former WWE Champion hasn’t been seen for a while. It has now been revealed that Van Dam suffered a broken rib during a match in Qatar, and it’s easy to understand how it happened.

A fan tweeted out a video of the match which led to RVD’s broken rib, and the superstar confirmed it is what caused the injury. The good news is that he also said things are “much better” just two weeks after the incident.

It felt much worse than it looked. It’s a very physical job, so you never know. The fall to the floor was a surprise but this one broke my rib on impact. 2 weeks later today and I’m much better, by the way.

????

????

???? https://t.co/mfN7d6wEa7 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) March 8, 2020

Another former WWE superstar who is a member of Impact Wrestling’s roster hasn’t been seen in months, and it has now been revealed that he is also dealing with an injury. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann’s last match in Impact was back on January 10, but that was when his troubles started.

Swann is currently dealing with a broken tibia suffered in January and he’s not expected back any time soon. As a matter of fact, the report from PW Insider is reporting that Swann won’t be back in the ring again until early September.

Many former WWE superstars have found homes in Impact Wrestling whether in the ring or backstage. Unfortunately, two of them are dealing with injuries which have put a halt to their in-ring work, but Rob Van Dam will likely be back wrestling again soon.