Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Plunging White Top

The tattooed beauty looked stunning in her low-cut ensemble.

On Sunday, March 8, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the social media star stood in what appears to be a hotel room. Wall art and a bed with a white duvet can be seen in the background. Laurence posed with her shoulders back, as she snapped the sizzling selfie. She tilted her head and gazed seductively into the camera, pursing her full lips. The tattooed beauty looked absolutely incredible in a white, ribbed wrap top that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging shirt, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sexy look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a matching pendant necklace.

For the photo, the blond bombshell tucked her honey-colored hair behind her ears. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Laurence made her gorgeous green eyes pop with subtle winged eyeliner and voluminous lashes. She also sported sculpted eyebrows and glowing highlighter.

In the caption, Laurence expressed gratitude to Marie Josée Ouellet, a professional hairstylist at Le Salon Sugar, for giving her a “roots [sic] touch up” and a trim.

Many of Laurence’s followers took the time to shower the Instagram sensation with compliments. While some simply left a trail of fire emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are an angel… you look beautiful,” gushed one fan.

“Stunning you rock this look babe,” said a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye and rose emoji to the comment.

“Hottest girl on the internet. Hands down,” added another admirer.

“You are absolutely beautiful. Style and elegance,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The digital influencer has not yet responded to the comments. The sexy snap appears to be a fan favorite a sit soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the Quebec native is not shy when it comes to flaunting her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post show her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a low-cut black romper from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The outfit accentuated her incredible curves and long, lean legs. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.