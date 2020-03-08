WWE Rumors: Employee Comes Into Contact With Coronavirus And Has Been Quarantined

The company is said to have been shaken up as WWE employee comes into contact with Coronavirus.

With fears of the Coronavirus growing every single day around the world, the terror has now found its way into WWE. Over the course of the last week, there has been plenty of coverage on the virus that has brought about so much panic and concern. WWE officials have been keeping a close eye on it as WrestleMania 36 draws near, but one employee has reportedly come in contact with the virus and has since been quarantined.

In less than a month, WWE will present their biggest pay-per-view of the year with WrestleMania 36 in Tampa. Within the last seven days, there have been multiple confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Florida with two deaths having been revealed this very weekend.

Many precautions have been taken by WWE, but it’s not always possible to deal with every single situation.

According to Pro Sports Extra, a WWE employee has come into contact with a carrier of the Coronavirus. This employee does not work at the main office in Stamford, Connecticut, but the promotion is not taking any chances on the virus spreading to others.

The employee has not yet started showing any symptoms of having contracted the virus, but it can sometimes take up to 14 days for those to begin. Wanting to take early measures, the employee has chosen to self-quarantine.

Per the report from Pro Sports Extra, a mass email was sent out to the entire company to advise all WWE employees of the situation. Even though there have been no symptoms in the employee as of this time, the situation has been said to have “shaken everyone up.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Stephanie McMahon spoke at a luncheon about WrestleMania 36 and all the events taking place that week in Tampa. During that event, she also said “the health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first.”

During this luncheon, the idea of possibly postponing of canceling WrestleMania 36 entirely was brought about. McMahon confirmed that there are no true risks worth taking which could put anyone in a “bad situation,” and whatever needs to be done will be done.

Before this week’s Monday Night Raw, WWE officials brought all superstars and staff together for a meeting. It was during this meeting that they confirmed all precautions are being taken and advice on how to stay healthy during this time were given. The employee who came into contact with a carrier of the Coronavirus may never develop any symptoms, but no risks are being taken within the company.