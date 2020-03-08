Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Stuns In Black Lingerie And Fishnets While Sitting At Her Vanity

Kayla Moody flaunted her incredible figure in a very racy ensemble in her latest Instagram share. The hot military wife tantalized her fans with the snap on Sunday morning.

Kayla was captured sitting on a small stool at her white vanity in the eye-popping new addition to her Instagram feed. The table was covered in diamond trinkets and featured a small oval mirror attachment. Instead of staring at her reflection, however, the model averted her gaze toward the window to the left of her, which was opened up to allow a stream of sunlight into the room.

Despite it already being late morning when the image was posted, Kayla did not yet appear to have gotten dressed for the day. Her 674,000 followers, however, did not seem to have any problem with what she was wearing in the steamy shot — a set of barely-there black lingerie that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The blond bombshell stunned in a balconette-style bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms. Its lace cups were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets and nearly spilled out of the frilly garment entirely, making for a very NSFW display of cleavage. Fans were also treated to a glimpse of the number’s strappy design through the mirror in front of the model, drawing even further attention to her busty display.

Kayla also wore a minuscule black thong that took her look to the next level. The barely-there undergarments covered up only what was necessary, leaving her peachy booty almost completely bare. Over top, the Instagram hottie wore a pair of black fishnet tights that were equally-as risque. The see-through stockings clung tight to her figure to define her sculpted legs and sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Kayla completed her look with a pair of black patent leather heels, but did not appear to have added any other accessories. She gathered her platinum tresses up in her hands as the image was snapped, though a few locks still fell messily down her back.

The sizzling snap garnered nothing but love from Kayla’s thousands of fans. It has earned over 8,000 likes within its first two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Perfection,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kayla was a “beautiful and sexy goddess.”

“I can stare at this all day!!!!! A hot and gorgeous lady,” commented a third admirer.

Kayla is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her going braless underneath a sheer black crop top while rocking a tiny black thong. That look proved to be popular as well, earning more than 15,000 likes.