Blond Bombshell Alexis Clark Shows Off Amazing Figure In A Skimpy Bikini As She Enjoys A Vacay In Costa Rica

American bikini model Alexis Clark, who is famous on social media for her amazing figure, took to her Instagram account on Sunday, March 8, and posted a new bikini picture to wow her 720-000plus followers.

In the picture, the stunner could be seen rocking a multi-colored, animal print bikini that struggled to contain her assets. The tiny ensemble not only allowed Alexis to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts but she also displayed her taut stomach and toned thighs.

For the picture, the model could be seen standing next to a spring, with her body partially submerged in water. She struck a side pose, raised both of her arms to hold her head, slightly arched her back, looked straight into the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very sexy look.

In terms of her beauty look, Alexis wore minimal makeup in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. To that end, she opted for an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blush, nude lipstick and a thick coat of mascara.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Guanacaste — a province in northwestern Costa Rica, known for its beaches and biodiverse parkland.

In the caption, the model asked her fans about the things that make them feel alive.

Within an hour of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has amassed more than 18,000 likes and above 280 comments. The traction gained by the picture, that too wihtin such a short span of time, shows that Alexis is quite popular on the photo-sharing website.

“Watching your beautiful pictures make me feel alive,” one of her fans responded to the caption.

“Beautiful pic, Alexis. You definitely add to the beauty [of the location],” another user chimed in.

“A successful woman is one who can build a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at her,” a third user wrote to wish Alexis a happy women’s day.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower remarked on the model’s perfect physique.

“Wow!! What a nice body. I love you, Alexis,” they wrote.

Some fans used words and phrases like “goddess”, “you’re pure perfection,” and “mesmerizing beauty,” to praise the model. Other fans opted for a millennial approach and expressed their admiration for the model by using countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji instead of using long phrases.

This isn’t the first time that Alexis has mesmerized her fans with her amazing bikini pics. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, the model treats her fans to her sexy bikini snaps from time to time.