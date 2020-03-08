‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Steffy, Liam And Hope Plot The Ultimate Revenge On Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 9 reveal that after Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) makes a full confession, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make a rather surprising decision, per TV Guide. Instead of mulling over Steffy’s mistakes, they will hatch a plan to make things right.

Steffy told Hope and Liam that it was her fault that they broke up. She admitted that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had called her right before Hope had come to visit at the cliff house. He had urged her to kiss Liam so that Hope would break up with him. Thomas’ plan had worked out perfectly because Hope had dumped the father of her child.

However, Steffy apologized and asked them to forgive her. She said that they belonged together and although she had wanted to kiss Liam, it wasn’t right to have him under those circumstances.

The soap opera spoilers tease that although Hope will be disappointed that Steffy had listened to her brother, she will be glad that at least they now know that Thomas has not changed. As Steffy warns Hope, “Thomas hasn’t moved on, he’s still obsessed with you.”

When Hope points out that Thomas is getting married, Steffy will tell them what she suspects. She says, “This so-called wedding with Zoe is a manipulation to get you.” Steffy then explains that Thomas keeps pushing the wedding because he knows that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) doesn’t want Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to be his stepmother. Thomas knows that he can manipulate Hope through Douglas.

Hope will finally realize what Thomas has been up to. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope, Liam, and Steffy will come up with a plan to give Thomas a taste of his own medicine. As Hope says in the spoilers video, “Tomorrow is Thomas’ day of reckoning.”

The trio will come up with a plan to make Thomas pay for all his misdeeds. However, they are also aware of the impact that it can have with Douglas. They will put their heads together to protect him from any harm as Thomas can be very irrational at times.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy will leave to warn Zoe about Thomas’ true intentions so that she won’t be caught unawares when Hope makes a bridal entrance at the wedding. As for Thomas, he doesn’t know that his masterplan is being torn to shreds.