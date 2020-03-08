Australian Model Vicky Aisha Shows Off Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bikini While Posing On A Bed

The model sizzled in her revealing swimsuit.

On Saturday, March 7, Australian model Vicky Aisha started off the weekend by uploading a suggestive snap on Instagram.

In the tantalizing photo, the social media sensation struck a seductive pose on a daybed pushed against a brick wall. She laid on her stomach and placed her hand on the side of her face to prop up her head. The stunner looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera with a small smile playing on her lips. She flaunted her incredible figure in a patterned, black-and-white bikini that left little to the imagination. The cheeky two-piece put her pert derriere and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

The tattooed beauty wore her icy blond hair in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her skin look absolutely radiant by generously applying glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose. The glamorous look also featured sculpted eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the digital influencer implied that she treats her bedroom as a workspace.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 37,000 likes. Many of Vicky’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Omg love you’re outfit you’re so stunning,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Spectacularly beautiful, you look divinely sexy and suggestive,” added a different devotee.

A few commenters also proceeded to state that they would enjoy being Vicky’s co-worker in a shared office.

“I would love to work with you,” said one commenter.

“I’d never call in sick and I’d work overtime every week,” quipped another Instagram user.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The blond bombshell is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she shared a provocative photo, in which she wore a revealing black teddy. That post has been liked over 38,000 times since it was uploaded.