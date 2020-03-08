Former Soldier Rianna Connor Carpenter Shows Off Major Skin To Celebrate Freedom In Latest Instagram Share

American glamour model Rianna Conner Carpenter, who uses the moniker “The Combat Barbie” on Instagram, recently went online and stopped her fans in their tracks by posting a very sexy snapshot.

In the pic, which can be viewed on Instagram, the former Playboy model was featured wearing a dangerously-short, bandeau bikini top with the American flag printed on it. The skimpy garment struggled to contain her assets and allowed her to flash an ample amount of cleavage, together with a glimpse of her areola.

To ramp up the glam, the blond bombshell opted for a full face of makeup. The application included an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. She opted for a nude lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, shimmery nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara applied over false lashes. The hottie finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows.

She side-swept her blond tresses and wore them in soft, romantic curls while allowing them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosom. To keep it simple, yet sexy, she ditched accessories and jewelry items.

To pose for the snap, the model – who is a former U.S. Marine veteran – stood against the picturesque background of a lake. She raised both of her arms to hold her hair, slightly tilted her head, looked straight into the camera and flashed a soft smile that melted many hearts.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Orlando, Florida. In the caption, Rianna wrote a quote related to the sunset and wished her fans a Happy Freedom Friday.

Within a day of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 18,000 likes and above 300 comments in which fans and followers, per usual, appreciated the stunner for her perfect figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“I follow a number of freaky IG models, but you are the freakiest of all!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Can’t decide what’s more beautiful, you or the sunset? Who am I kidding, it’s you, hands down!” another user chimed in.

“Beautiful view with an even more beautiful lady in it. You are a scene-stealer!” a third follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful and amazing! God bless you and America,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “extremely beautiful,” “slay,” and “absolute perfection,” to praise the model.

The snap was also liked by some other Instagram models, including Lynnie Marie and KellyBsWorld.