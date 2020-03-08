Polish Bombshell Veronica Bielik Flaunts Derrière In Black String Bikini

Polish model Veronica Bielik appears to be having a fabulous time during her getaway in Abu Dhabi. The beauty has shared several photos on Instagram that have caught her looking fabulous as she enjoys time away from Poland. On Saturday, she shared a post in which she looked happy and sexy while flaunting her booty in a string bikini.

Veronica’s update consisted of two photos. She was outside near a pool, and the post was tagged at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. She stood near a pool surrounded by large palm trees and lounging areas.

One picture captured the beauty from behind at a side angle. She wore a black string bikini, and because of the way she was standing, not much could be seen of it. What could be seen, however, was her derrière. Veronica arched her back as she held a sheer, white coverup by the backs of her thighs, calling attention to her booty in the process. Her slender midsection was also on display. She smiled as she looked over her bare shoulder at the camera.

The second image caught Veronica from a side angle as she leaned against a column near the pool. She wore the coverup loosely around her elbows, showing off her flat abs and cleavage. She posed with one leg visible through the opening of the coverup. She wore a smile as the camera snapped her picture.

The model wore her hair in loose waves over her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included eye shadow and a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with a white watch.

In the caption, she asked her followers which snap they preferred. A few of them had a favorite.

“You look amazing! I think it is a tie between pictures 1 and 2. Picture 1 shows your amazing body but picture 2 shows your beautiful smile!” one admirer told her.

“Both are amazing, but I choose no 1. You are the most beautiful girl in the world,” a second Instagram user said.

“Both are nice but I think 2nd because you smile more,” wrote a third follower

Other fans simply gushed about how gorgeous she looked.

“Wow!!!!!!! Beautiful woman with a lovely body Veronica you are so cute,” a fourth fan commented.

Veronica has a knack for making anything look good wherever she happens to be. Earlier in the week, sizzled in a nude bikini as she enjoyed some downtime in the tropical locale.