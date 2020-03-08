AEW Rumors: Former WWE Superstar Could Be Unveiled As Adam Page’s Mystery Partner On Next ‘Dynamite’

All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega suffered an injury at last weekend’s Revolution pay-per-view, which has left Adam Page without a partner going into the next episode of Dynamite, where he’s scheduled to face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. The company has since been teasing a mystery partner for Page, and it could be a former WWE superstar.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Lance Archer has made his services available. The former WWE superstar took to Twitter and tagged Page, offering him assistance against the Inner Circle members. Archer was expected to make his AEW on last week’s show, but he didn’t appear as the company made some last-minute creative changes on the night, according to a report by Wrestling Inc.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumor has it that Archer might be used as Jake Roberts’ mysterious client. However, Brodie Lee — who competed as Luke Harper in WWE — is the more likely candidate for that storyline. Now that Archer has thrown his name into the hat to be Page’s partner, it’s unlikely that he’ll be involved in the Roberts scenario unless the company decides to pull a swerve in the coming weeks.

Of course, it’s also possible that AEW will find other plans for Archer. The company has been teasing a mystery partner after all, and Archer publicly stating his interest removes the element of surprise.

Archer’s AEW debut is hotly anticipated. The superstar is the company’s latest signing as they seek to fill the roster with more athletic big guys, but he is also coming in off the back of a breakout year in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he established himself as an exciting singles star.

Kenny Omega will not be medically cleared for 1 – 2 more weeks as a result of his hand injury suffered at Revolution. Hangman Page will choose a mystery substitute partner to take on Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara in a non-title match this Wed, 3/11 in Salt Lake City on Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/Azk5BvVmtF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 7, 2020

Archer appears to be entering AEW to be used in a solo role, even though he’s spent the majority of his career as a tag team specialist. Last year, his former ally Davey Boy Smith Jr. also expressed an interest in joining the company, so maybe they’ll reunite there down the line. For now, though, he’s seems to be focusing on continuing his recent momentum.

It remains to be seen what’s in store for Archer in AEW, but putting him in a tag match involving some of the biggest stars in the company is an ideal way for him to make a strong impression from the get-go. However, given his size and ability, he’s bound to become a standout performer on the roster.