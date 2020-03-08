Russian Smokeshow Dasha Mart Exposes Ample Underboob And Flat Tummy In A Colorful Monokini

Dasha Mart gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she debuted a sizzling new set of snaps that proved hard to be ignored.

The eye-popping update was posted to her feed on Sunday, which the Russian smokeshow noted in the caption of her post was International Women’s Day. The upload included a total of two photos that captured the model lounging outside on a plush white cushion in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. A sea of tall palm trees completed the tropical scene behind Dasha as she gazed at the camera, allowing just a hint of golden sunshine to peek through.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear and Dasha’s certainly did not disappoint. The model looked absolutely incredible in a skimpy monokini from PrettyPinkPrincess that did way more showing than covering up, adding some serious heat to her page.

Dasha slayed in her barely-there swimwear from the U.K.-based brand that boasted a floral pattern in a bold color scheme that alone was enough to turn a few heads — though its revealing design was likely enough to do the job. The one-piece featured long ties that knotted across the babe’s chest and a v neckline that teased just a glimpse of cleavage. That, however, was just the beginning of the stunner’s skin-baring display.

A large cut-out fell over Dasha’s torso and bust, exposing an ample amount of underboob to her audience, as well as her flat tummy and abs. The swimsuit also showcased the social media sensation’s sculpted thighs and curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and toned midsection.

Dasha kept her beach day look simple and accessorized with nothing more than a silver navel ring that provided just the right amount of bling. Her honey-blond tresses were worn down and cascaded over her shoulder in loose waves. She also wore a full face of makeup that included a pink lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy double Instagram update was a huge hit with Dasha’s fans. It has racked up over 17,000 like within just nine hours of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the hottie’s jaw-dropping display.

“Dasha you look stunning,” one person wrote.

Another said that model was “so perfect.”

“Happy Women’s Day girl! Such a hot beauty!!” commented a third admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Dasha has sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page by rocking a racy ensemble. Another recent upload saw her flaunting her curvaceous figure in a tight black jumpsuit with an asymmetrical cut-out design. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 32,000 likes.