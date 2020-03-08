WWE News: Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon Kept Trying To Wrestle Him On An Airplane

Inside the Ropes recently spoke to Kurt Angle about his WWE career, and he recalled a story about an incident on an airplane where Vince McMahon decided to tackle him throughout the flight. As quoted by 411 Mania, the Hall of Famer revealed that the WWE chairman was drinking wine and wanted to beat him in a wrestling match, and he didn’t stop attacking him until the plane had landed.

“I remember when he wanted to wrestle me on an airplane, and we had a seven-hour wrestling feud that just kept going on and on. He would jump on me and we’d wrestle, and I’d get him to the ground and he’d say, ‘Okay, okay let me up,’ and he’d go back and sit down and then 10 minutes later he’d jump on me again.”

During the interview, Angle said that McMahon is a “rare breed” who wants to experience the best. He thinks the chairman is competitive in every aspect of his life and praised his toughness, even though he failed to get the better of the Olympic gold medalist in a mid-air amateur wrestling match. Angle also believes that McMahon would ask Mike Tyson to punch him as hard as possible just so he knew what it felt like to be punched by the legendary boxer.

Angle also recalled how McMahon recruited some superstars to try and help him get the better of him. One of them was Matt Hardy, who was tasked with trying to wrestle the superstar to the ground so McMahon could get some assistance. Terri Runnels was also asked to help out, leading Angle into an ambush at a quiet corner of the aircraft.

The Hall of Famer also said that the flight attendant told them to stop wrestling or else the captain would land the plane. McMahon apparently responded by telling her that he’d buy the plane, and informed her to tell the pilot to “go f himself.”

According to Angle, McMahon is a responsible business owner, but he’s also a “big kid” who enjoys having fun from time to time. His story is similar to one told by Road Warrior Animal a few years ago, who recalled a time where McMahon asked him and his partner Hawk to clothesline him in a strip club.

During the interview, Angle also opened up about his experiences with Brock Lesnar. According to the Hall of Famer, “The Beast Incarnate” doesn’t like people and is prepared to pay for a private jet just to avoid them.