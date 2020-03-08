Norwegian Beauty Hilde Osland Looks Smoking Hot While Reading A Book In Skimpy Lingerie

If anyone can look smoking hot while reading a book, it is Norwegian-born model Hilde Osland. On Sunday, the beauty gave her 2.9 million Instagram followers a treat when when she uploaded a snapshot that saw her looking super sexy — and studious — in a set of skimpy underwear.

Hilde’s post captured her sitting on the edge of a sofa facing the camera. She wore a peach set of lingerie that flattered her skin tone. The bra was part lace and revealed plenty of cleavage. The mid-rise panties also had lace on the sides, adding a bit of a femininity.

Hilde held a book the book, “How to Adult,” in her hands. While her fans might have been interested to see the name of the book she was reading, their eyes would have no doubt been drawn to her voluptuous chest and the curve of her hips as they attempted to read the book cover.

To add a bit of sex appeal to the picture, Hilde sported a pair of glasses and peered over the top of them with a serious expression on her face. The stunner wore her hair in a messy bun piled on the top of her head with a few tendrils framing her face. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She wore a coral shade on her lips and a white polish on her nails.

She made a joke about honey and about being blind as a bat. She also said the lingerie came from online retailer Fashion Nova,

The post was a hit, racking up over 40,000 likes within an hour of going live.

While many of Hilde’s followers are accustomed to seeing her rock all kinds of outfits, they do not always get a chance to see her in a pair of glasses. Judging from their replies, they approved of the style.

“Wow what a pic Hildee, absolutely stunning,” one admirer wrote.

“how is it possible for someone to be so perfect?” said a second Instagram user.

“You make anything look gorgeous you are so beautiful,” a tired fan told her.

Other fans had a little fun with Hilde’s take on the sexy librarian.

“Oh I wish I was there so you could read to me,” a fourth follower joked.

Hilde seems to have a body made for modeling. Not too long ago, she uploaded a video in which she flaunted her curves in a set of yellow underwear.