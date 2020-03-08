Canadian Bombshell Natalie Gauvreau Combines ‘Burgers And Boobs’ For A Titillating Meal

Natalie Gauvreau ramped up the heat in her latest Instagram share by combining two of her fans’ favorite things: boobs and burgers. Of course, she was right on the money and her fans flocked by the thousands to gawk at the titillating pic.

The Canadian bombshell knows a little something about enticing her fans to her page. As evidenced by a quick glance at her social media pages, she loves posting risque pics and combining them with food.

In this particular snap, Natalie’s plate is brimming with french fries, a juicy vegan burger, and ketchup. However, it’s the background that catches the eye. Natalie put her famous cleavage on full display much to the delight of her followers. The blonde has perfected the art of the come-hither-and-stare lean that draws all the attention to her breasts.

The glamor model rocked a dark gray track top that she unzipped to reveal her glorious decolletage. Beneath the athleisure wear, one can spy a tiny segment of another black low-cut top that prevents her boobs from spilling from out of their confines.

Natalie’s face is not visible in the shot. And unless you’re an expert on her voluptuous chest and can identify her from her upper torso, you would also have to rely on her gorgeous mane of blonde hair. Natalie let her locks cascade down her back and shoulders to let it frame her generous cleavage.

Those who follow the model know that she’s posted quite a few of these NSFW snaps in recent months. The food spread pics seem to resonate with her fan base who appears to love the fact that she’s not afraid to indulge in a burger once in a while. Natalie has an astounding following of 4.4 million people who love catching up on her posts. This specific photo has already racked up over 55,000 likes in the short amount of time since she shared it, proving that she knows what her fans like to see.

Many of her fans also took to the comments section to let her know what they thought of her “burgers and boobs” offering. In fact, more than 1,400 people have already had weighed in on the photo.

“Lovely buns ???? looks delicious ???? enjoy the food too,” one fan teased, obviously enjoying Natalie’s bountiful display.

Another fan didn’t care about the burger as much as he cared about Natalie’s busty presentation. He opined, “Tag self ????Round patty on a square bun. Who cares with that background?”