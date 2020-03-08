Alissa Violet Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A Tiny White Bikini

Alissa's photos were snapped during a trip to Zaya Nurai Island.

Social media sensation Alissa Violet tantalized her fans with a set of smoking hot bikini snapshots that were taken during the YouTube star’s getaway in Abu Dhabi.

On Saturday, the svelte stunner took to Instagram to share the pair of pictures with her 9.3 million followers. Alissa was flaunting her lithe figure in a skimpy white two-piece that included a top with a unique design. The garment featured thin ties around the neck. The strings stretched down around both sides of her perky chest, where they were threaded through the sides of her bikini top. The strings continued trailing down the model’s upper rib cage to her back.

The front of Alissa’s top was constructed out of two long, thick strips of white fabric that were tied in a bow in the center of her bust. The long ends of the bow trailed down her flat stomach. They were so long that their tips slightly extended past the low waist of her bikini bottoms.

The bottom half of Alissa’s two-piece formed a wide V over her lower torso. Her tiny bottoms had thick side straps that were stretched up high on her slender hips. The garment’s waist scooped down low in front to expose more of the model’s long, lean torso. The bottoms’ high-cut leg openings also elongated her shapely legs.

Alissa’s long, blond hair was soaking wet. The fresh-faced beauty was sporting little or no makeup, but her face looked flawless. In her first photo, she was pictured posing with her full lips parted and her eyes partially closed, which created a seductive, dreamy facial expression.

Alissa had both hands raised up and placed on the sides of her head. This pose stretched out her thin figure even more.

In her second snapshot, Alissa only had her right arm up. Her eyes were closed, and her face was tilted up towards the bright sun. She looked serene and relaxed.

Alissa was standing in sparkling, crystal-clear water on the shore of a beach. According to the model’s geotag, her photos were taken on Zaya Nurai Island, a private island resort in Abu Dhabi.

Alissa’s sun-drenched snapshots received rave reviews from her enthralled admirers.

“The sexiest woman ever,” wrote one of her Instagram followers in response to her post.

“The definition of perfection,” another fan gushed.

“Can I be the sand under your feet,” read a third comment.

As of this writing, Alissa’s post has been liked over 605,000 times. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, another photo of the YouTuber rocking a different white bikini was met with a similar amount of enthusiasm from her fans. That swimsuit was decorated with images of anime girls.