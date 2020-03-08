NBA Rumors: Pistons Could Send Blake Griffin To Cavs For Kevin Love And Darius Garland, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

The 2020 February NBA trade deadline concluded with the Detroit Pistons sending Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson, and a 2023 second-round pick. The Pistons are yet to admit it but since they traded Drummond, most people believe that Detroit is planning to undergo a full-scale rebuild. If they really decide to take a different route, it is highly likely that the Pistons will move Blake Griffin next in the 2020 NBA offseason.

In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report created a list of offseason trade ideas for NBA’s most hopeless teams. For the Pistons, Hughes suggested that they could send Griffin and a 2020 first-round pick to the Cavaliers in exchange for Kevin Love and Darius Garland. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

If the trade becomes a reality, Hughes believes that it would benefit both the Pistons and the Cavaliers. Though the deal won’t give them an immediate salary cap relief, Griffin has a shorter contract than Love. Also, with his ability to make plays for his teammates, Griffin would be a good fit alongside Collin Sexton Jr.

“If it were possible for Cleveland to deal Love for positive value, it would have pulled the trigger at the deadline. So something like this may be the best the Cavs can hope for: a Griffin contract that expires one year sooner than Love’s, plus exchanging Garland for another shot at the lottery in 2020. Nobody’s ever going to confuse Garland and Collin Sexton for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but if we’ve spent the last half-decade wondering whether the Portland Trail Blazers should diversify their resources (read: not commit a ton to two smallish guards), maybe the Cavs should get out in front of a similar issue.”

Meanwhile, the Pistons may be losing a 2020 first-round pick in the deal, but they would be receiving a young and promising point guard with a huge superstar potential in return. Though there are still plenty of things that he needs to improve in his game, Garland proved that he deserves to be the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. This season, the 20-year-old floor general is averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. With the developments in his game, Garland could be an essential part of the next title-contending team that the Pistons will try to build in Detroit.

If the trade pushes through, there is a strong chance that the Pistons will try moving Love again to another team. Finding an NBA team who is willing to absorb his contract would undeniably be a tough challenge for the Pistons. But compared to Griffin, trading Love would be easier since he’s currently healthy and posting impressive numbers in the 2019-20 NBA season.