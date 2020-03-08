AEW News: Brandi Rhodes Shows Off ‘Hidden’ Tattoo, Alexa Bliss Reacts

Cody Rhodes shocked wrestling fans last weekend by revealing a noticeable tattoo on his neck, which his wife Brandi Rhodes admitted she isn’t a fan of. However, this weekend, she took to Twitter to show off her own tattoo, though it’s quite subtle compared to her husband’s.

The tattoo, which is positioned behind her left ear, features a simple outline of Mickey Mouse’s face. According to Rhodes, she’s always been fascinated by the “Hidden Mickey” concept — which is a subtle depiction of Disney’s favorite mouse that’s usually found in theme parks — and even revealed that there are more in her house.

However, the All Elite Wrestling chief branding officer isn’t the only wrestling personality to boast a Mickey tattoo. Shortly after posting the photo, WWE superstar Alexa Bliss responded by telling her about her own version of the tattoo, though she didn’t reveal where it is. Bliss is a well-documented Disney fan, and her original NXT gimmick was heavily inspired by the brand’s princesses.

Trisha Parker also weighed in with her opinion on Brandi’s new ink, telling her that the tattoo is “so cute.” The comments were generally filled with positive sentiments and compliments towards the AEW executive and onscreen personality, which is the opposite response to Twitter’s feedback to her husband’s new ink.

Branded by the Mouse… the concept of the #HiddenMickey has always fascinated me…there’s one…he’s hiding out in other spots too including my house! ???? pic.twitter.com/kvwTCDkL1E — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 7, 2020

Some of the fans even showed off their Disney tattoos, one of whom revealed a Minnie Mouse feature behind her ear as well. Brandi and Bliss are among several fans who are in on the Disney-themed trend.

As documented by Sportskeeda, this isn’t Rhodes’ only tattoo. She also has an inspirational one on her back. The report also highlights how the AEW executive is a fan of Bliss, and has stated in the past that she’d love to bring the fellow Disney fan into the company’s burgeoning women’s division. While it’s clear that the pair of them have a love of Mickey in common, Brandi is also a fan of the six-time Women’s Champion as an in-ring competitor.

It remains to be seen if Bliss will ever join AEW given that she recently signed a contract extension with WWE, but her interaction with Brandi on social media was a refreshing sign of positivity between performers from the rival companies. Since AEW opened its doors, their superstars have taken a few shots at WWE performers and vice versa. However, this suggests that some of them are still willing to be friends with each other.