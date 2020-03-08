‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: ‘Tomorrow Is Thomas’ Day Of Reckoning’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 9 reveals that Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) days of manipulation are over. Now that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) the truth, they will formulate a plan to teach the designer a lesson.

The B&B promo starts off with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) telling Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), “Thomas is a monster!” No doubt, Brooke went to Bill to complain about her horrible stepson. Of course, Bill will side with her and declare that she’s right about Thomas. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that these two will end up in an unexpected, but passionate, kiss.

Steffy’s Warning, Thomas’ Wish

After her tearful confession, Steffy will confirm Hope and Liam’s worst suspicions. Thomas has not turned over a new leaf and is still scheming to make Hope his own.

“Thomas hasn’t moved on, he’s still obsessed with you,” Steffy tells a shocked Hope.

Liam, Steffy, and Hope will then come up with a plot of their own to pay Thomas back for all the hurt that he has caused. They will also be concerned about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and come up with a way to protect him.

The clip then shows Thomas on his wedding day. He’s talking to his son on the couch. He encourages Douglas to do something for him.

“Convince Hope to marry me instead.”

The little boy will feel as if he has the weight of the world on his shoulders as he desperately wants Hope, not Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), to be his mom.

Is Zoe In On The Scheme?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video cuts to Thomas and Zoe standing hand-in-hand. They look into each other’s eyes as they prepare to say their vows. In the background, the wedding officiant, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) seems disturbed as he looks at Zoe. The Inquisitr reported that Carter wasn’t impressed by Zoe and Thomas getting married so quickly. He told the model that she deserved better and that he suspected that Thomas has a hidden agenda.

As Steffy told Hope, “This so-called wedding with Zoe is a manipulation to get you.” But how will Zoe react when she finds out that she was just being used by Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Brooke and Steffy will approach the bride-to-be and tell her that Thomas is just manipulating her. She may go through with the wedding just so that Hope can dish out her revenge on Thomas. As Liam points out, “He has to pay for all the lives he’s been toying with.”

A Wedding Day To Remember

Hope will be livid when she finds out that Thomas has been pulling out the strings all along. She will tell Steffy and Liam, “Tomorrow is Thomas’ day of reckoning.”

“Thomas will pay,” Hope vows. The soap opera spoilers suggest that Thomas won’t know what hit him when he has two brides to choose from.