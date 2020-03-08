UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Stuns In Black Hot Pants And Sports Bra Ring-Side

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a sizzling snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers of what she looks like when doing her job as an Octagon girl. The shot was taken at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Arianny specified the location in the geotag of the post.

The brunette bombshell strutted her stuff around the perimeter of the Octagon with a large numbered sign raised high above her head. She rocked a pair of figure-hugging black hot pants that rode low on her hips and showcased plenty of her curvaceous thighs. The pants had a Monster energy drink logo on one top and a small white belt at the top, and they showcased her curves to perfection.

Arianny paired the hot pants with a simple black sports bra that had the Monster energy logo on one cup and the UFC logo on the other. The top showed off plenty of cleavage, and she also flaunted her toned stomach in the ensemble.

She finished off her sexy and sporty outfit with a pair of white sneakers, perfect for traversing the arena. Arianny’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in curls, and she had a huge smile on her face as she raised her arms into the air to hold up the sign.

She kept the caption of the post simple, including a string of emoji and a hashtag that gave a bit more information as to the event she was at.

Arianny’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 35,100 likes within just eight hours, including a like from the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain.

The post also racked up 353 comments in the same short time span from her fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post.

One follower gave Arianny a ranking, and said “10/10 hands down for sure.”

Another fan said “work it girl.”

One follower referenced her job and said “you must have walked 1 billion miles of octagon ring space.”

Another fan referred to Arianny as “the real reason we watch UFC.”

Though she may spend a fair bit of her time in and around the ring, Arianny also shares plenty of sizzling snaps taken elsewhere. Recently, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a picture in which she wore a pink silk and lacy lounge wear set that revealed plenty of her curvaceous physique. She sat on a bed for that particular Instagram update, thrilling her eager followers.