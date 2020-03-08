Buxom Bombshell Laci Kay Somers Rocks Camouflage Bikini Top For Recording Session

Buxom bombshell Laci Kay Somers thrilled her 10.7 million Instagram followers with a snap that showed her flaunting her curves while also giving her fans a peek behind the scenes into her life. Though most of Laci’s updates simply showcase her curvaceous physique in skimpy attire, her latest post showed her with rapper and producer Bobby Brackins in the recording studio.

Laci included Hollywood in the geotag of the post, and in the caption, she made it clear to her followers that she wasn’t just at the studio hanging out — she was recording. Laci wasn’t in the recording booth for the photo but instead just perched on a table covered with various gear, with Bobby by her side.

Laci sizzled in a skimpy camouflage bikini top that left little to the imagination. The top had triangular cups containing her ample assets and thin straps stretching over her shoulders. She paired the revealing top with some light gray sweatpants that hung low on her hips. The blond bombshell opted to wear high-cut black underwear that peeked out from the top of her sweatpants, tantalizing her fans further.

Laci finished off the look with some tan boots, and her blond curls tumbled down her chest. She had a smile on her face as she flashed a seductive look at the camera.

Bobby perched beside her, rocking a gray-and-black sweater and a gray beanie. He went bold with his choice of bottoms, opting for a pair of printed trousers in a red-and-blue pattern. He finished off his look with boots as well and had one arm slung around Laci’s shoulders.

Laci’s followers loved the glimpse into her musical world, and the post received over 106,500 likes within just one day. It also racked up 1,651 comments from Laci’s eager fans, who took to the comments section to shower the bombshell with compliments.

“U looking FINE as always,” one fan commented.

“You’re beautiful as always. Love you, Laci,” another follower added.

“Looks really good! Love you pose,” one admirer said, followed by a string of emoji.

Another person added, “can’t wait for new music.”

Whether she’s on the beach or in the recording studio, Laci is never afraid to show a little skin. Recently, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom blonde shared a short video clip that showcased her curves in a skimpy hot pink bikini. She pieced together several short and sexy clips, flaunting her ample assets in the tiny swimsuit.