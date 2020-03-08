Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Barely-There Black Mini Dress

Instagram sensation Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her followers with her latest post, a sizzling double Instagram update from her recent adventures in Thailand. While all of her previous updates from the exotic destination have been on the beach, her latest update featured her all dolled up for an evening on the town.

In the first snap, Tarsha perched on a spacious chair with a wooden back and padded seat. A few pillows were placed behind her, giving the seat a cozy vibe, and a bar was visible in the background of the dark space.

Tarsha rocked a little black dress from the brand Pretty Little Thing, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The dress was a strapless look with cut-out details that showcased a scandalous amount of skin.

Two small pieces of fabric joined by a metal ring in the middle covered Tarsha’s ample assets, and her cleavage was spilling out the top of the dress. Below that, two additional pieces of fabric were joined by a metal ring in the same style that stretched across her stomach. The cut of the dress showcased plenty of her toned stomach, and made the look a lot sexier than the average mini dress.

The skirt of the dress came a few inches down Tarsha’s thighs and showed off plenty of her toned legs. Her long locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down in a sleek style. She had a deep brownish-pink gloss on her lips, and long lashes that drew attention to her gorgeous gaze. Tarsha rocked long coral nails as well, adding a pop of color to her look.

In the second snap in the update, Tarsha got a bit more playful with her posing. She placed her arms on the wooden back of the chair and closed her eyes, pursing her lips in a pout for the camera.

Tarsha’s fans absolutely loved the latest update from Thailand, and the post received over 6,000 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“You gorgeous, gorgeous girl,” one fan commented.

“You look amazing,” another added.

One fan apparently loved the look so much she had to get it for herself, and commented “I just ordered this outfit!”

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha tantalized her Instagram followers with a snap in which she rocked a skimpy black bikini. The Australian bombshell waded out into stunning water while wearing a string bikini that could barely contain her curves. Her wet hair tumbled down her back and she placed her hands on her head, further accentuating her ample assets.