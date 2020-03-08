Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Posts Throwback Photo In Honor Of International Women’s Day

On Sunday, March 8, fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media platform Instagram to leave an inspirational post in honor of International Women’s Day. The Australian native often leaves motivational videos and photos on the photo-sharing site to encourage her fans to pursue their fitness goals while providing an inclusive environment to do so.

In the photo, Kayla is photographed from behind as she gives a training session in an enormous exercise room. Surrounded by dozens of women following along to the exercise and bright, multi-colored lights, the fitness guru appears to be passing on her infectious energy to her class.

For the fitness session, Kayla wears a black sports bra featuring a criss-crossing design on her upper back and leaving a swatch of bronzed mid-section exposed. She pairs the top with light yellow gym shorts that extend down to her upper thigh and put her sculpted legs on display.

Kayla completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a black watch while a microphone apparatus can be seen extending from behind her ears down to her hip. She wears her long, brown hair up in her signature ponytail to keep it out of her face while she works out. As Kayla instructs her class, she points off towards a group to the left of the frame.

In the caption of the post, Kayla reminisces about her first job as a personal trainer, which took place in a women’s only training center. She writes that the gym was full of older women who she didn’t feel were being empowered while the trainers teaching the classes weren’t providing much of a challenge. Kayla was inspired to change these women’s mindset with a younger, fresh perspective that she would use to empower them and help them gain confidence in themselves.

Kayla continues to write that her goal for the women was to help them make small changes and increase their strength with small weights and different types of movements. She adds that there was one 70-year-old Italian woman who she didn’t expect to come back for a class and was surprised when she did. This experience taught Kayla that women can do anything they put their minds to.

The fitness trainer’s 12.2 million followers expressed their love for her in the comments section, writing that Kayla is a huge motivation and inspiration for them.

“Age is indeed just a number, thanks for being such an inclusive champion of women,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Legend in your field brilliant women helping other women,” another fan commented.