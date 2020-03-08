‘Playboy’ Model Leanna Decker Stuns In Tiny Blue Bikini At The Beach

Leanna Decker flaunted some serious skin in her latest Instagram update, much to the delight of her fans. The model, who earned the 2012 Cybergirl of the Year title from Playboy, dazzled in a tiny bikini that put her gorgeous body on full display.

The ginger-haired model looked smoking hot in a two-piece bathing suit. Leanna posed by putting most of her body on show. She lifted her hands to the heavens and stretched out her arms as if she was in ecstasy. In her caption, she writes that she is “happiest here,” possibly referring to the beach although her geotag places her in Puerto Rico.

Leanna’s happy pose allowed her followers a sensational view of her curvaceous body. Her teeny bikini top seemed a tad too tight as her bountiful cleavage nearly popped right of their confines. The top had two cut-outs just below each shoulder which exposed even more skin. Nestled between her breasts, a diamante bead glistened invitingly.

The glamor model paired the top with its matching bikini panties. The tiny bottoms barely covered her nether regions and had the same cut-outs and diamante detail as the risqué top.

However, Leanna didn’t stray too far from her comfort zone. Those who follow her know that she practices yoga and wears airy, loose-fitting clothing. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Leanna wrapped a periwinkle blue scarf around her head in typical hippy fashion.

The Kentucky-born social media star went for a natural look and simply defined her eyebrows and wore a nude lipstick. She looked absolutely radiant.

On Instagram alone, Leanna has an impressive following of 727,000 followers. She consistently posts cheeky shots of her wearing skimpy outfits and doing gravity-defying yoga poses. The model’s unique brand speaks to her fans as they love her authenticity.

This specific photo has already garnered plenty of likes for the redheaded girl who grew up in South Carolina. A quick peek at the comments section shows that her fans love her peaceful demeanor. Many of them also envied her location and remarked on the rippling ocean in the background.

“You look so happy and relaxed!” one fan commented. Along the same lines, another person noted, “Someone seems to have found their inner peace.”

Many fans waxed lyrical about Leanna’s incredible body, with a follower who even opined that she had the most perfect hips. One fan thought that Leanna had another feature that was simply irresistible.