Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Family Photos Of Blake Shelton With Her Two Oldest Sons

The snapshots were taken during Blake's concert at The Forum in Los Angeles.

If there’s anything Gwen Stefani fans love more than seeing Gwen and boyfriend Blake Shelton together, it’s seeing Blake bond with her sons. On Sunday, Gwen took to Instagram to share two photos of Blake spending some quality time with her two oldest boys, Kingston, 13, and Zuma, 11. The sweet snapshots were met with an outpouring of emotional reactions from her followers.

Both images appeared to be selfies taken by Gwen. In the first photo, the 50-year-old “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker was pictured in the foreground. She was wearing a faded denim jacket over a black camisole with thin spaghetti straps. Gwen’s accessories included numerous gold chain necklaces of varying lengths.

Gwen was rocking glamorous eye makeup that included shimmery bronze eye shadow, a thick coat of black mascara on her lush long eyelashes, and dark eyeliner on her upper and lower eyelids. Her lipstick was a glossy pale pink, and she was sporting shimmery highlighter on her cheeks.

Gwen had her long, platinum hair pulled up in a high ponytail. She had a huge smile on her face that matched those of Blake, Kingston, and Zuma.

Blake was standing slightly behind Gwen. He had his tattooed arm around Zuma’s neck, and Kingston was leaning his head on the country singer’s shoulder. In Gwen’s second snapshot, she was pictured looking back at Blake as everyone continued to smile.

Gwen’s photos were taken at The Forum in Los Angeles, where Blake performed on Saturday night. The venue was one of the stops on his “Friends and Heroes Tour.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen joined him onstage to surprise the crowd with a performance of the couple’s romantic duet, “Nobody But You.”

While Gwen’s youngest son, 6-year-old Apollo, wasn’t pictured with the group, he was also in attendance at the event. The little boy made an appearance in a video that Gwen uploaded to her Instagram stories. He was shown giving the camera a small smile and hugging his mom.

Over the span of an hour, Gwen’s followers liked her family photo over 19,000 times.

“It’s 4 in the morning and the tears are pouring bc this is just too damn cute,” read one response to her post.

“Beautiful family! A picture can say 1000 words,” another admirer wrote.

“Gorgeous picture. So much love on your faces!” a third fan gushed.

Blake might not be married to Gwen yet, but he’s already become a father figure to her sons from her marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale. During an appearance on The Today Show, Gwen talked about how great Blake is with her kids.

“He is a good dad, actually,” Gwen said of Blake. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”