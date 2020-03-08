Gwen Stefani Gets Showered With Kisses After Joining Blake Shelton Onstage In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Gwen was decked out in sparkly fringe when she surprised the crowd at The Forum.

Gwen Stefani surprised another crowd of country music fans by joining boyfriend Blake Shelton onstage to perform the couple’s romantic duet. On Sunday, Gwen took to Instagram to share a video of the sweet moment that Blake showered her with kisses after they finished serenading the excited audience and each other with their hit love song, “Nobody But You.”

The magic moment took place during Blake’s latest “Friends and Heroes Tour” stop at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Luckily for the crowd, Gwen was back home in California after completing one of the final legs of her “Just a Girl” Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater. This made it easy for her to join Blake for his packed concert.

For her appearance, Gwen chose an outfit that was the perfect blend of country and her own adventurous, iconic style. It included a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that showed off her long, shapely legs. She was also sporting a faded denim jacket embellished with long, silver fringe that dripped down from the garment’s sleeves and back. Longer sparkly beaded strands hung down over the back of her legs. This fringe appeared to be attached to a chain strung on a thick belt that she was wearing low on her hips.

Gwen completed her outfit with a pair of silver sequin thigh-high boots. She was wearing her long, platinum blond tresses pulled up in a sleek high ponytail. The length of her hair was slightly wavy. Her beauty look included dark eye makeup and a glossy lip.

Gwen was shown singing her final lyric of “Nobody But You” as she pointed at Blake and walked towards him. Her cowboy beau was rocking blue jeans and a red button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up. He had his arms spread wide, and when Gwen reached him, he gave her a long, warm embrace. Blake then proceeded to shower his girlfriend with kisses.

Before exiting the stage, a smiling Gwen waved at the crowd and twirled around. This really made the fringe on her outfit glitter underneath the bright stage lights.

Gwen’s video was a big hit with her Instagram followers. They couldn’t stop gushing over how much they love seeing Gwen and Blake’s love story continue to play out before their eyes.

“You guys are so perfect! I love how you love on one another!” read one response to Gwen’s video.

“One of the highlights of the night! Such a great song!!!” another fan wrote.

“Blake is still blown away that he’s with the queen of ska,” a third fan observed.

“You two are the epitome of love,” a fourth comment read.

