NFL Rumors: Buffalo Bills Could Be Best Destination For Jadeveon Clowney In Free Agency, Per ‘Yahoo Sports’

While most of the free-agency chatter ahead of the 2020 NFL offseason has centered on quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Jameis Winston, and Philip Rivers, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is also standing out as one of the most coveted targets for rival teams hoping to upgrade their roster. As a new report suggests, the Buffalo Bills might be the best landing spot for the former No. 1 overall draft pick as he prepares to enter his seventh season in the league.

In a list of NFL free agents and their “most logical” destinations, Yahoo Sports‘ Matt Harmon noted in his entry for Clowney that the 27-year-old defensive lineman is “lauded far more by advanced metrics” than his basic statistics, hence the possibility he could sign a lucrative contract during the 2020 offseason. Despite dealing with injuries, Clowney came up in “big moments” for the Seahawks, which could mean the organization could “go hard” and try to re-sign him. However, Harmon added that he could also be targeted by a number of rival teams, including the Bills, who made the playoffs in Josh Allen’s second year behind center as Buffalo’s starting quarterback.

“Buffalo has the makings of a fine platoon in their edge defender ranks but Clowney would immediately give them a cornerstone presence. With the third-most cap space in the NFL and with Allen on a rookie deal, they have the money to burn. “

Colts and Giants expected to show serious interest in Jadeveon Clowney this offseason ???? @sticktofootball pic.twitter.com/1a6lhZJ80O — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 28, 2020

Since entering the NFL with the Houston Texans in the 2014 season, Clowney has tallied 32 sacks, 236 tackles, and eight forced fumbles, as shown on his Pro Football Reference player page. His numbers, however, declined significantly when he moved to the Seahawks in 2019, as he registered only three sacks and 31 tackles, also failing to make the Pro Bowl after three straight appearances.

As further noted by USA Today‘s Bills Wire, Buffalo will be entering the offseason with $83 million in salary-cap space, which gives them more than enough money to land Clowney as a free agent. If the defensive end signs a contract worth $20 million per season over six years as predicted, this would make him the Bills’ richest free-agent signing in team history. However, the outlet stressed that it may likely be worth it, as the team now has a great opportunity to sign a top-flight player who is still in his prime years.

Clowney isn’t the only star player who has been mentioned as a potential target for the Bills in the upcoming free-agency period. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cincinnati Bengals wideout A.J. Green was mentioned last month as someone Buffalo could sign in order to give Allen a legitimate target as a No. 1 receiver.