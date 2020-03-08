Brunette Bombshell Laura Amy Is Smoking-Hot In A Racy Snakeskin-Print Outfit

The Aussie knockout showed off her incredible figure in a racy bikini and slinky miniskirt in her latest Instagram post.

Instagram hottie Laura Amy brought some serious heat to her feed on Sunday morning with a sizzling upload that saw her rocking an ultra-revealing, skintight outfit. The stunning Australian model showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a sexy bikini and miniskirt ensemble in a bright-yellow snakeskin print, and floored fans with the smoking-hot look.

The risqué getup particularly flaunted the stunner’s sculpted pins. The gorgeous lingerie and fitness model — who is also a training instructor, per Greatest Physiques — exposed her lean legs and incredibly toned thighs, showing off her insanely fit body. The slinky miniskirt hugged her round hips and highlighted her tiny waist, emphasizing both her athletic build and curvaceous form. The garment sported a small crisscross side-panel that showed an extra bit of skin, adding a flirty touch to the already steamy look.

Laura’s perky bust was also on display, and the babe had no qualms about showing off her ample cleavage. The racy bikini top was low-cut and boasted small triangle cups that were secured with a metal hoop in the front, creating a sweetheart neckline and plenty of decolletage. While the bombshell was reasonably contained in the teeny item, she nearly spilled out of the bottom of her bikini, flashing a good amount of underboob.

The sizzling brunette also showcased her trim midriff, offering a tantalizing glimpse of her washboard abs. The minuscule top featured a dramatically long string that wrapped around her midsection a number of times and tied in the front with a playful bow, further accentuating her lithe waistline.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to disclose that the reptile-print ensemble was from Sasha Label. A quick browse on the brand’s Instagram revealed that the cheeky bikini is sold as the “Siren” top, whereas the micro-skirt is aptly named “Reptillia.”

The 27-year-old hottie topped off the provocative look with dark sunglasses, which she wore atop her head. She slipped on a pair of black, mid-calf, platform boots that laced up in the front, adding extra height to her chiseled frame. Laura further accessorized with a nude stiletto manicure and added some bling with a massive pair of gold hoop earrings. She wore her long, raven tresses down and styled with a mid-part. The model sported her usual chic glam, which included winged eyeliner, skin-toned eyeshadow to bring out her piercing blue gaze, and a nude shade on her full lips.

The Aussie smokeshow showed off the scandalous look in a pair of full-body photos and a couple of selfie videos. She captioned the post with a banana emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her attire, and indicated that she wore the outfit at Ultra Australia. The brunette beauty shared some clips from the event on her Insta Stories, telling fans that she had an amazing time.

Laura drove fans into a meltdown with the seductive getup, judging from the outpour of compliments and gushing messages left by her followers. Shared shortly after midnight ET, the upload racked up more than 7,770 likes and 200-plus comments, despite the early hour of posting.

Among the people who chimed in on her selfies was female transformation online coach, Lauren Simpson. “Dayummm,” wrote the 2018 WBFF Bikini World Champion, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Another Instagrammer branded Laura as “Fitness Inspo,” in a message that also ended with a heart-eyes emoji.

“You are on another level,” gushed a third fan, in a comment trailed by three fire emoji.

“Slayed this look,” assured a fourth follower, who accompanied their post with a fire emoji.