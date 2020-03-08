Maren Morris Flaunts Her Nine-Month Baby Bump In A Nude Sequin Jumpsuit After Houston Rodeo Performance

Maren was carrying a Whataburger tote.

Country music singer Maren Morris impressed her fans by taking the stage at the Houston Rodeo while sporting a large baby bump, and she also made impending motherhood look good in a dazzling jumpsuit.

On Saturday, Maren, 29, took to Instagram to show her 1.3 million followers that she survived her show without going into labor. As reported by the Houston Chronicle, “The Middle” hitmaker is currently nine months pregnant. Because the end of her pregnancy is so near, the car that brought her to the stage wasn’t moved, just in case she needed to hop right back in it.

Luckily, Maren’s baby decided to stay put during her performance. The singer shared a photo of the stylish ensemble that chose to wear for her son’s first rodeo, and it was clear that she didn’t want to sacrifice style just because she was expecting. Her outfit was a nude jumpsuit with a bit of an Elvis vibe. It had flared legs, and it featured plenty of Maren’s signature sparkle. The garment was bedazzled with glittering rhinestones, and it was decorated with silver swirling shapes.

The jumpsuit’s empire waist was dripping with long silver fringe. Matching beaded fringe on the arms added even more Western flair to the eye-catching look. Maren is known for rocking outfits that have a sexy edge, and her jumpsuit was no exception. It had a wide, plunging neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display.

Maren accessorized her look with a belt covered in rhinestones. On her feet, the singer wore a pair of silver sequined boots with pointy toes.

Maren’s brunette hair was styled in soft, romantic waves that brought out its toffee-colored highlights. Her glam stage makeup included a dramatic dark eye and a nude lip.

In her Instagram photo, Maren was pictured holding a massive Whataburger tote bag. She was cradling her baby bump with her free hand, and she was posing in front of a small private jet.

Maren’s baby bump photo was a huge hit with her Instagram followers.

“I’ll repeat myself, 9 months pregnant, performing at a rodeo, in Texas, with full make up and hair is the stuff country music was founded on…..This is the big league stuff, that only legends do,” wrote singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears in the comments section of Maren’s post.

“Name somebody more iconic who could rock a sequin jumper at 9 months pregnant,” another fan wrote.

“And you were absolutely amazing!!!! Hands down one of the best I’ve ever seen at the Houston Rodeo!” a third fan gushed.

During her show, Maren cracked a joke about her baby boy potentially wanting to be born in her home state.

“If I go into labor during this show, it’s all good because it just means that my kid really wanted to be born in Texas,” the “I Could Use a Love Song” songstress reportedly quipped.

Maren also revealed that she could feel her baby kicking during the show. She suggested that he was being active because he could tell that her “adrenaline was on full blast.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maren has been sharing periodic pregnancy updates with her fans. Her baby boy will be the first child for her and her husband, fellow country musician Ryan Hurd.