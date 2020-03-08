AEW Rumors: Jake Roberts Reportedly Could Manage This Former WWE Superstar

On Wednesday, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts appeared on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite and teased the upcoming debut of his new client. There has been a lot of speculation regarding the identity of this individual, and with multiple former WWE superstars currently confirmed or rumored to be heading to the competition, veteran wrestler Bully Ray recently offered his thoughts on who this person could be.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Ray (formerly Bubba Ray Dudley on WWE programming) and Busted Open Radio co-host Dave LaGreca discussed the above topic on the most recent episode of their podcast, with the latter guessing that Roberts’ client would be revealed to be Lance Archer. The former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star, who had a brief stint in WWE in the late 2000s, was recently confirmed as one of AEW’s newest signings but has yet to appear on Dynamite.

After asking LaGreca whether he believes Archer “fits the mold” of Roberts or is more suited to be booked in the same way as fellow WWE alumnus Luke Harper, Ray elaborated on why he believes Harper — who is also known in the independent scene as Brodie Lee — might make more sense as Roberts’ yet-unnamed client.

“Lance Archer doesn’t need anybody to speak for him. Brodie might. If you look a little deeper, Cody [Rhodes] worked with Brodie in WWE, and is probably comfortable with his [in-ring] style. Cody knows that he can work well with him. Archer is a big dude who’s gonna come at you pretty damn hard, and if I was spending $1 and I could be wrong, I would say it was Brodie.”

“Never Ever Turn Your Back on Somebody You Respect Or afraid of”

Jake "The Snake" Roberts#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/z2be292T89 — AEW Fan Page ???? (@AEW_Dynamite) March 5, 2020

Soon after he was released by WWE in December 2019, rumors started swirling regarding the possibility of Harper becoming the latest ex-superstar to show up on AEW Dynamite or one of the upstart company’s pay-per-views. The former Wyatt Family and Bludgeon Brothers member was rumored in January to be making his debut on the March 18 episode of Dynamite, which will be taped in his hometown of Rochester, New York.

Given the timing of Roberts’ initial AEW appearance, Harper’s purported debut date might fit in with the timeline of the legendary wrestler’s mystery client angle and potential feud with Cody Rhodes.

Aside from Harper, another recent WWE release — Matt Hardy — has also been widely speculated to be on his way to AEW. However, most rumors have pegged the multiple-time tag team champion as the newest member — and possible leader — of the Dark Order stable.