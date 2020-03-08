Devon Windsor Celebrates Her Birthday On A Boat In A Sexy, Asymmetrical One-Piece Swimsuit: ‘This Is 26’

Devon Windsor celebrated her birthday in style this weekend and treated her 1.9 million Instagram followers to a glimpse at the festivities.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Saturday to commemorate her 26th year with an eye-popping new post that added some serious heat to her page. The upload included two parts — a photo and a video — that saw the babe enjoying a beautiful day out on a boat underneath the golden sun.

Devon’s latest social media appearance kicked off with a sizzling snap of her posing with her adorable puppy Winston. She clutched the fluffy dog in one hand while holding a party hat attached to a stick in the other. Of course, the stunner was dressed to impress for her day out on the water in a skimpy brown one-piece swimsuit that showed plenty of skin and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The model’s swimwear boasted a unique, one-shoulder design with a single, thin strap and a rectangular cut-out that fell in the middle of her chest, flashing a teasing glimpse of cleavage to her audience. The number featured a flattering, ruched band underneath her chest that wrapped tight around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame. It also had a sexy, asymmetrical cutout that fell over her torso, treating her fans to a good look at her flat midsection and abs.

The swimwear’s daringly high-cut design took the blond bombshell’s birthday ensemble to the next level. The style covered up only what was necessary, leaving her sculpted thighs exposed in their entirety. The second slide of the post was a short, slow-motion video that saw Devon doing a full spin, revealing her swimsuit’s cheeky fashion that flashed her pert derriere to the camera.

Devon added a colorful cover-up as an extra layer to her look, though she wore it completely open to give her followers a good look at her slender frame. She also added a pair of black sunglasses, and accessorized with bangle bracelets, stud earrings, and a gold pendant necklace for just the right amount of bling.

Unsurprisingly, fans showered the birthday girl’s latest Instagram upload with love. It has racked up over 16,500 likes after just eight hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with well-wishes for Devon on her special day.

“Happy b-day beautiful! Wishing you always all the best!” one person wrote.

“HAPPY 26! Wishing you all the BLESSINGS in the universe,” said another follower.

Others couldn’t help but take notice of Devon’s jaw-dropping display.

“So pretty,” commented a third fan.

“Such a goddess,” a fourth admirer quipped.

Devon doesn’t need anything to celebrate to show off her incredible bikini body. She recently showed off her killer curves in another Instagram upload that saw her soaking up the sun in an itty-bitty white two-piece. Fans went wild for that post as well and, to date, have awarded nearly 18,000 likes.