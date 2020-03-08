Aussie Model Natasha Oakley Flashes Her Curves In A Revealing Blue One-Piece Swimsuit

Natasha Oakley showed off her curvaceous physique in her latest Instagram share, much to the delight of her fans. The Australian model dazzled her 2.1 million followers with the post on Saturday.

The sizzling new addition to the 29-year-old’s page included three smoking hot snaps that added some serious heat to her page. The images saw Natasha standing inside a gorgeous house, which a geotag indicated was in Palm Beach, New South Wales, Australia. One of the snaps saw the stunner sitting on a plush white sofa, while the other two captured her posing in front of a beautiful framed photograph of the beach that was hanging on the wall.

Natasha herself looked ready to head out for a relaxing day by the water, as she was dressed in nothing more than a light blue one-piece swimsuit, which she noted in the caption of the post was the color “of her dreams.” Naturally, the swimwear was from the babe’s Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with her pal and fellow bikini babe, Devin Brugman. Judging by the reaction of her fans, Natasha certainly seemed to do her brand some justice.

The blond bombshell looked absolutely stunning in the sky blue swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. It was made of a flattering ribbed material and boasted a set of thin straps that showcased her toned arms. The number also featured a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that left Natasha’s decolletage completely bare and exposed an eyeful of cleavage to her audience — though they hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The one-piece proceeded to cling to Natasha’s figure, defining her famous curves and trim waist. Meanwhile, its dangerously high-cut design allowed the Aussie stunner to show off her long, sculpted legs, upping the ante of her look even further.

Natasha added an oversized tunic top in the same blue color to her ensemble, though left it completely unbuttoned and let it slink down her shoulders to give her fans a look at her slender frame. She styled her blond hair down in loose waves and completed the look with a minimal amount of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans of the swimsuit designer had nothing but love for her newest Instagram upload. After just seven hours since going live to her page, the trio of snaps has racked up nearly 26,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Natasha’s sexy, skin-baring display.

“What a GODDESS,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Natasha was “looking so beautiful.”

“Blue looks good on you,” commented a third admirer.

Natasha often shows off pieces from the Monday Swimwear line on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her rocking a minuscule white bikini from the brand while enjoying a beautiful day on Bondi Beach. That look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the post more than 32,000 likes.