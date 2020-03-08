WWE Rumors: Return Speculation Is High As Two Huge Stars Spotted At Headquarters

Both of these huge stars haven't been in the ring in quite some time, but their returns may be near.

The roster of WWE is quite huge and it is difficult for everyone to find their place in the pecking order or on television. Even though there is a lot of talent that can fill spots as needed, two of the biggest stars in the company have been noticeably missing for quite a long time. It has been months since Cain Velasquez has appeared in a WWE ring and Ronda Rousey has been missing for nearly a year, but their returns may actually be right around the corner.

Velasquez hasn’t been seen he teamed with Humberto Carrillo at a WWE Live Event in Mexico back in late November. Together, the team worked as a cohesive unit to pick up a victory over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C.

That was only Velasquez’s second match in WWE as his first was a quick loss to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in late October.

The last time Rousey was seen was way back at WrestleMania 35 where she lost in a Triple Threat Match. Rousey was pinned by Becky Lynch who won the Raw Women’s Championship as well as the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair in the main event.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of both of the former UFC stars, but when will it happen? It may end up taking place sooner than anyone imagined after a photo posted to Velasquez’s Instagram has everyone talking.

The image is of Velasquez and Rousey posing together in front of a WrestleMania 36 mural at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Velasquez wrote that it was great to see Rousey and that it was a privilege for him to run into the person who inspired his interest in professional wrestling.

Other than the picture and short caption, there has been no other information regarding the reason that the two superstars were at WWE headquarters.

Of course, this did nothing but fuel a lot of whispers and rumblings on social media as fans began thinking that the two are returning to the ring soon. Anything is possible and it is known that Velasquez has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando over the course of the last month.

Wrestling Inc. reported that not much is known on the return of either, but previous rumors didn’t have either superstar coming back in time for WrestleMania 36. While it may be too late for Cain Velasquez or Ronda Rousey to return and have a match at the big pay-per-view, they could still end up coming back for some kind of involvement at the event. Either way, both had to know that this image would certainly get the fans talking.