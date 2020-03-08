WWE News: Superstar Doesn’t Want Friendship With Ronda Rousey Stealing Her Spotlight

WWE superstar Shayna Baszler recently spoke with the New York Post to promote this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and she discussed a variety of topics. During the conversation, she was asked about her friendship with Ronda Rousey, as their relationship dates all the way back to their days in UFC together.

According to the former NXT Champion, she’s happy that the company has barely mentioned their friendship as she doesn’t want it to distract from all of her hard work. However, she isn’t shying away from it either.

“I am glad that it’s not something that WWE has like forced down people’s throats. I’m not afraid. It’s not that I want to hide the fact that Ronda’s my friend. I don’t. But at the same time, I busted my a** just as hard as anyone else to do this, so I’m glad that people can see it.”

Baszler also revealed that she doesn’t know when Rousey will return to in-ring action. The superstar has been absent since WrestleMania 35 and is believed to be taking time off to start a family. However, according to “The Queen of Spades,” the pair of them rarely discuss wrestling, so she doesn’t know what Rousey’s WWE plans are for now.

Baszler was a member of Team Ronda in the 2013 version of The Ultimate Fighter, and now that they’re in WWE together, there will be opportunities for the pair to reunite in a combat sports environment.

♠ SHAYNA CAME TO PLAY. ♠@QoSBaszler is on #Raw making a STATEMENT at the expense of @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/YWadnRnNpB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2020

Along with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir — who are also signed to the WWE roster — Baszler and Rousey are regarded as The Four Horsewomen of MMA. There have been rumors of WWE eventually booking a match between Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, so it might only be a matter of time before their friendship is mentioned on television.

Of course, if recent rumors are to be believed, Baszler’s main roster career could be set to experience a major setback. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vince McMahon has supposedly given up on the the two-time NXT Women’s Champion because he wasn’t impressed by her match against Kairi Sane on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

Baszler is the favorite to win Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match, which also includes Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Sarah Logan. The winner will go on to face Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36, but WWE has been teasing the match between “The Man” and Baszler since last year.