Sean Lowe Shares An Adorable Photo Of His Wife Catherine Holding Their Baby Daughter Mia

Sean Lowe exudes love for his family.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe is melting hearts with his recent adorable Instagram photo featuring his wife Catherine Giudici Lowe and their new baby daughter Mia. The pair welcomed Mia, their third child, in December of 2019.

In the photo Catherine sits at a dinner table, a menu in front of her. She is across the table from Sean who is taking the photo at what appears to be an Italian restaurant, red and white checked tablecloths pictured in the background. The mother of three wears her long dark hair down straight and wears a white blouse that ties at the ends of the sleeves. She beams as she holds up baby Mia in her arms, her eyes on her daughter. Mia is the spitting image of her father, with tufts of light blonde hair already coming through.

Baby Mia is dressed in a ribbed, pale yellow dress that exposed her adorably chunky legs. Catherine had draped a bib printed with bananas around her neck to prevent a mess, and placed a white bow headband on the baby’s head. The final touch of Mia’s outfit included two teeny white socks and striped booties.

In the caption, Sean gushed with love over the two most important women in his life, clearly in awe of their beauty. Fans certainly agreed with him, flooding the comment section with compliments and talking about how cute little Mia is. Many people commented on how similar Mia looks to Sean, perhaps sharing the most traits with him out of all three of their children.

“She looks so much like her daddy. She’s precious,” wrote one person.

“I think she has the lightest hair amongst all three babies,” said another fan, referencing Sean’s two other children, two boys named Isaiah and Samuel.

“Boy that strawberry blonde is a strong gene Sean has haha she is gorgeous like her mama,” added another person, commenting on the baby’s already thick, light locks.

The post accumulated over 100,000 likes. Sean is one of the most popular Bachelor’s the franchise has ever seen and has 1.2 million subscribers on Instagram. He and Catherine met during his season. Unlike many of the couples that come out of the franchise, the pair actually ended up getting married and staying together. He frequently shares photos of his wife, often with a comical, witty caption.

This isn’t the only adorable photo Sean has graced fans with in recent weeks, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He recently shared an adorable photo of the entire family together.