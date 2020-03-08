Fan Theory Suggests A Major ‘Bachelor’ Twist And That Peter Weber Is Actually With Victoria Fuller

Despite the fact that Peter Weber sent Victoria Fuller home, some fans have a convincing theory that the pair are actually together now.

A new surprisingly convincing fan theory suggests that there is going to be a huge twist in the finale episode of The Bachelor and that he’ll ultimately choose Victoria Fuller, according to Women’s Health. The theory gained traction on Reddit with many people weighing in on whether or not this could even be a possibility.

This is an unexpected theory because Weber already sent Fuller home and is now trying to choose between his final two women, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. He even had a chance to make peace with her during the Women Tell All episode during which Fuller apologized to him for giving him such a hard time throughout the season.

However, fans pointed out that Weber’s interaction with Fuller was a little bit strange during the Women Tell All. He started out by saying she looked beautiful, which is a somewhat odd thing to tell an ex-girlfriend in front of many other ex-girlfriends.

At one point he even said, “And so, um, I really do feel good about our relationship,” which seems to suggest that he and Fuller still have something going on.

Other fans pointed out that Fuller seemed strangely calm and at peace throughout this entire interaction. She showed so sense of anger or resentment to Weber, despite the fact that he had dumped her.

It’s for these reasons that those that are subscribing to this theory think that Weber will actually send both Prewett and Sluss home after realizing Fuller is the woman he wants to be with. They think he will then try to track down Fuller and make amends with her. After the airing of The Women Tell All, Fuller also wrote a lengthy thank you to Weber on Instagram for everything he taught her. It is clear that she still thinks very highly of him.

“Thank you for always pushing me to get to the root cause & never judging me along the way. You showed me what kindness truly is. What patience means in a relationship. You showed me the definition of a good thing,” she wrote, wishing Weber well on his future endeavors.

This theory surrounding Fuller goes against what reality television blogger Reality Steve has previously reported. He believes Weber will end up with Prewett, but admits he’s received some conflicting reports and can’t totally commit to his prediction, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“It took a while and Peter really had to work hard to get her to trust him, and get her to believe he was sincere in all this,” Reality Steve said of Weber’s relationship with Prewett.