Tom Brady Rumors: New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Won’t Get Involved In Contract Talks

If the New England Patriots are able to keep Tom Brady in the fold, it won’t be because the team’s owner, Robert Kraft oversteps his bounds. That’s according to a new report that says Kraft is going to sit out any contract talks until he’s absolutely needed. That means the discussions about whether or not the quarterback makes his return is entirely between Brady and Pats head coach Bill Belichick.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports reports that might not be a good thing for those who are hoping Brady comes back to New England. Curran says there has been a belief that if things go south when it comes to the talk of bringing Brady back, that Kraft will step in and save the day. It appears those who thought that would be the case were wrong.

That doesn’t mean the Patriots aren’t willing to do quite a bit in order to try and get their sure-fire Hall of Famer to stick around at least one more year. That also doesn’t mean that if the space between Belichick and Brady is a small one, Kraft won’t attempt to bridge that divide. On the other hand, if there is a wide divide between the two sides, Kraft is reportedly going to stay out of it.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

The team’s owner is said to be on the record as saying he won’t intercede, despite the fact that he’s got a long-stated preference to keep Tom Brady in town. Kraft has made moves that has ostensibly made him Sweden in this particular showdown. On the one hand, he’s made sure not to make the situation worse by applying the franchise tag on Brady.

He’s also said he’s going to let Belichick make the final decision on whether or not the Patriots bring back their star quarterback. Curran says Kraft staying out of the contract talks until they are very close to being done, which could mean the end of Brady in New England.

While there is one rumor after another about the teams Brady might be headed, there have been communications between the quarterback and his coach. There was even a phone call between the two, presumably to gauge where the two sides were with just a few weeks to go until a final decision has to be made.

The Boston Herald reports that the phone call didn’t go well. While there weren’t specifics on just what was said by either Tom Brady or Bill Belichick, it appears Robert Kraft might be needed in order to get a deal done. If he really doesn’t want to step in, it could be the start of a new era for the New England Patriots.