Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Stuns In Skintight Black Skirt And Crop Top

Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko recently treated her 10.7 million Instagram followers to a sizzling snap that showcased her incredible curves. The Russian bombshell rocked an ensemble from online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption. Anastasiya, who has worn many outfits from the brand before on her Instagram page, also identified herself as a Fashion Nova partner in the caption of the post.

The stunner stood in front of a plain white wall, and allowed her outfit to be the focal point of the shot. On top, she rocked a black-and-white printed crop top that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and showed off her sculpted arms, and a low-cut neckline. Anastasiya’s toned stomach and slim waist were also on full display in the sizzling piece.

She paired the crop top with a black maxi skirt that went all the way to the ground. The skirt had a high-waisted style, with the waistband landing right at her belly button. Though the skirt covered up her legs, the figure-hugging fit meant that her curves were still on full display. The black fabric clung to every inch of her voluptuous physique, hugging her hips, all the way down to her calves.

She kept the rest of the look simple, adding a few bangles on one wrist and carrying a small, structured black bag in one hand. Anastasiya’s long blond locks cascaded down her chest and back in a sleek style with a slight side part, and she kept her beauty look natural, with long lashes and soft pink lips.

The Russian bombshell’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 14,700 likes within just 30 minutes. The post also racked up 342 comments from her fans, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Outfit so cute girl,” one fan commented, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

Another fan simply said “you are a goddess.”

One follower called Anastasiya “beautiful classy and elegant.”

“You’er so incredibly wonderful so unbelievably gorgeous,” another fan commented.

Whether she’s wearing a bikini, mini dress or maxi dress, Anastasiya always manages to flaunt her curves for her eager followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a sizzling Instagram video in which she rocked a scandalously short black mini dress. The look highlighted and accentuated her ample assets as she showed off her sexy curves in front of a large window overlooking Miami.