Clare Crawley Has Reportedly Raked In Some Major Cash From Her ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Appearances

The new 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley has made money not just frorm her 'Bachelor' franchise appearances but from her many sponsors.

The newly named Bachelorette Clare Crawley has reportedly raked in some major cash for her former appearances through The Bachelor franchises as well as the sponsorships she’s made along the way. She’s estimated to have made a few hundred dollars through the franchise and is about to make a lot more, according to Cosmopolitan.

Crawley’s debut in the reality television world took place on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2013. She was the runner-up and infamously told Galavis off when he broke up with her. Contestants on The Bachelor don’t actually make any money through the show, only the lead. Thus, she wouldn’t have gotten paid for this appearance. But due to the fact that she finished second she earned a large social media following and brand deals.

Next she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. The pay grade for this spinoff show is different per person and is also dependent on how popular the contestant is. However, she would have made around $7,000–$15,000 in total.

She later appeared on Bachelor Winter Games. Her salary was kept private for that appearance, but she did earn many more Instagram followers which is what paid off big for her. She currently sits at over 500,000 followers on the platform which means she is able to charge several thousand dollars a post. Crawley has a wide range of sponsorships from mattress companies to vitamin brands. Now that she is The Bachelorette her following can be expected to continue to grow, allowing her to charge even higher for these sponsored posts.

As for what her paycheck will look like for being The Bachelorette, she can expect a hefty salary. According to show expert Amy Kaufman it is “incredibly rare for someone to make less than six figures,” if they take on the leading role. This is of course affected by how popular the lead ends up being and how strong ratings are.

Of course it’s not just appearing on the show itself that makes money, it’s the opportunities that come about afterwards. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the last Bachelorette Hannah Brown reportedly made over $1 million for her reality television debuts. This includes one stint on The Bachelor, one stint on The Bachelorette as the lead, and one stint on Dancing with the Stars which she ended up winning. This is not to mention that Brown now boasts an incredible following on social media at 2.5 million.