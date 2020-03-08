WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Changed Up Plans As ‘Raw’ Superstar Continues To Be Buried

For some unknown reason, this rising star has since suffered a number of strange losses.

Being one of the two superstars in a WWE Championship Match at a major pay-per-view doesn’t always mean that you’ve made it. This past week on Monday Night Raw, WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss cleanly beat Ricochet to retain his title and it dumbfounded a great number of fans. Apparently, the call to have Ricochet lose that match was a last-minute change called for by none other than Vince McMahon.

For quite a while, Ricochet was moving up the ladder on Monday evenings and fans were loving every single second of it. His in-ring talent and high-flying acrobatics made him a joy to watch every single time he was on television, but things have suddenly changed within the last month.

On the episode of Raw from February 3, Ricochet won a Triple Threat Match over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. He won the opportunity to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown which is a huge accomplishment for any superstar on the entire roster.

Sadly, the match in Saudi Arabia wasn’t even remotely competitive. Ricochet lost cleanly in a huge squash to Lesnar that lasted a mere one minute and 34 seconds. On this week’s Raw, ricochet lost cleanly to Moss, but that was a call made by none other than Vince McMahon for some reason.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of IW Nerd, the loss to Moss was a last-minute call and not the original plans for Raw. Ricochet was originally scheduled to face off against R-Truth this past Monday night, but it isn’t known if that would result in a victory or loss for him.

Back on February 17, Moss had his fourth match on the main WWE roster and he ended up winning the 24/7 Championship from his friend Mojo Rawley. Since becoming champion, he has successfully defended it against Rawley, R-Truth, Cedric Alexander, and Ricochet.

It’s just a very strange move for WWE to have Moss defeat Ricochet cleanly after how much the latter had been built up. Ricochet had been involved in a feud with AJ Styles, defeated Drew McIntyre in the King of the Ring tournament, and won the U.S. Title from Samoa Joe.

After winning the WWE Championship Match against Brock Lesnar, it seemed as if things were continuing to go up for Ricochet. All of a sudden, he was squashed at Super ShowDown and defeated cleanly by Riddick Moss on Raw, and neither of those make a ton of sense. The loss on Raw is an even stranger occurrence, though, but when Vince McMahon makes the call, it is what’s going to happen.