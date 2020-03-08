Khloe Kardashian Reacts With Laughter To Tristan Thompson’s Shirtless Picture

It seems that Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and her latest reaction to a topless picture he shared on Instagram might mean she’s softened slightly towards him.

For a while now, Tristan has tried to flirt with Khloe online, but she’s virtually ignored it since their February 2019 separation. However, according to a Cosmopolitan report, a fan tweeted out Tristan’s shirtless gym selfie to Khloe.

“You know what…I understand now, girl,” wrote the fan.

Although Khloe didn’t respond to Tristan’s Instagram post, she did reply to the fan with a series of laughing crying emoji. While it might not be the stuff dreams are made of, people who ‘ship the couple certainly noticed. However, the laughter doesn’t mean Khloe has forgiven the high-profile cheating from Tristan while she was in labor with their daughter, True.

In her Instagram story today, the KUWTK star shared several quotes that could have a meaning related to her status with Tristan.

“I was thinking I wanted revenge. But God whispered, ‘they’re already suffering,'” read one.

“No response is a response. And it’s a powerful one. Remember that,” a second one said.

Khloe has pointedly not responded to Tristan’s attempts at flirting with her online. He even posted a tribute to his baby’s mom after Khloe won a People’s Choice Award. All that attention wasn’t enough to garner a response from Khloe.

“Men are not complicated. He’s not investing in you because you’re not worth it to him, he’s not chasing you because he doesn’t want you, he’s still entertaining you because you let him. He’s not giving you what you want because he’s not afraid to lose you. Stop making excuses,” implored a third quote from Khloe’s Instagram story on Saturday.

In addition to his online attempts at flirting with his baby momma, Tristan also reportedly teases with Khloe in person too when they’re together due to their daughter, True. Insiders believe that once Tristan’s basketball season is over, he’ll pay Khloe even more attention in an attempt at winning her back. However, she’s understandably wary of her ex’s attention given the way he behaved and the humiliation she experienced when pictures of him cheating with other women hit at sensitive moments for her.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Khloe is living her best life and showing off her hard-earned curves in a sexy casual outfit of Daisy Dukes cutoffs, a white sports bra, and an oversized dress shirt.