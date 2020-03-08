WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Has Already Given Up On Star After One Main Roster Match

If the rumors are true, Vince didn't even bother to give this superstar a chance.

One of the best things a WWE superstar can do is impress Vince McMahon with their ring work, mic skills, and overall ability. While there are a lot of big names that have say in how superstars go up and down the ladder, it is the big boss who would have final say. Unfortunately for one up-and-comer, rumors are swirling that Vince has already given up on her after just one match on the main roster.

Shayna Baszler is a former UFC star who moved into the world of professional wrestling and tore things up during her time in NXT. She was recently moved over to Monday Night Raw and debuted with a freakishly weird attack on Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch which included signs of her being a vampire.

Baszler is going to compete in a major match at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber with the winner facing Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 36. Almost everyone expects Baszler to go over Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Sarah Logan to go on and fight for the belt next month in Tampa.

Of course, anything is possible to change and if the latest rumors are correct, it may be a different match for Lynch. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestle Talk, Vince McMahon has already given up on Baszler and isn’t even sure she is “WrestleMania material.”

There are many fans, dirt sheets, and wrestling experts who see Baszler as a true star in the making who has already proven herself in NXT. One problem is that Vince reportedly just doesn’t think she has the “it factor” which could hold her down if true.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that Baszler was the original choice to win the women’s battle royal at the Royal Rumble, but that changed. From there, Baszler wrestled and defeated Kairi Sane last week on Raw, and that match wasn’t met with much support from McMahon either.

“If Baszler doesn’t win, that wouldn’t bode well for her, since it would make twice that Vince McMahon would have changed his mind on her… But there was negativity and uncertainty regarding McMahon’s reaction to Baszler’s match with Kairi Sane on Raw not getting the desired reaction and Baszler not coming off like a WrestleMania headliner.”

As things currently stand, Shayna Baszler is confirmed to be in the big match at Elimination Chamber, but nothing past that. Anything is possible in WWE despite what rumors are flying around which means anyone can win on Sunday and face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. One thing is certain, though, and it is that superstars want to always hope that Vince McMahon is on their side.