WWE News: Goldberg Thinks Only A Small Amount Of Fans Were Upset At His Universal Title Win

The match drew a lot of criticism from fans, but Goldberg doesn't necessarily agree.

It has been little more than a week since Goldberg won the WWE Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt in unexpected fashion. After months of building up The Fiend as an unstoppable monster, he was essentially squashed at Super ShowDown much to the dismay of many viewers. If one were to ask Goldberg about the criticism his title victory brought about, though, he’d disagree that a lot of people are upset about it.

When the match was made for the event in Saudi Arabia, everyone thought it would be a screwy ending with The Fiend retaining the title. It was then expected that he would go on to defend the belt against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, but that is certainly not happening.

Now, Wyatt is facing John Cena in a rematch from WrestleMania XXX. Reigns is still going to challenge for the Universal Title at the event in Tampa, but he will be facing Goldberg in a match that has already been met with a lot of negativity.

There isn’t a superstar around who is going to speak down on who they are, but the facts are often hard to ignore. Goldberg was a recent guest on WWE’s “The Bump,” and according to Wrestle Talk, he believes that there are not nearly as many people upset about his title win as people think.

Goldberg spoke out on a number of topics on “The Bump,” but a good bit of his focus is on his haters.

“You can listen to the detractors if you want, but I like to think that they’re a minority and in the end, the true wrestling fans will appreciate what I’m putting myself through so I can try to put a smile on someone’s face and be a superhero. “They’ve kinda painted me in the corner of being a heel on this one, but I’m just me. It is what it is.”

When Goldberg won the title at Super ShowDown, it was an unexpected move by WWE that no-one really saw coming. Making matters even stranger in this whole thing is that The Fiend put out hardly any offense before being pinned cleanly in the middle of the ring.

Social media lit up after the out-of-nowhere title change with a lot of fans bringing hate down on Goldberg and WWE. No matter what they have said, the company is going ahead with the Goldberg vs. Reigns match at WrestleMania 36 despite the criticism coming forth. No matter what the case may be, the Hall of Famer still thinks that he has more fans than haters and he’ll keep doing what he does best.