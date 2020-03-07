UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Flaunts Cleavage In Black Scoop Neck Tee In Vegas: ‘I Feel So Lucky’

Brittney Palmer is in Las Vegas, and she feels lucky, but it’s not because of the gambling. The UFC octagon girl sizzled in a series of two pictures that showed her enjoying a night on the town with her good friends Arianny Celeste and April Baca.

In the first picture, Brittney perched atop a black leather barstool at teh Andiamo Las Vegas. The model wore a black scoop neck t-shirt that left her massive cleavage on full display, and she paired it with a cropped animal print faux fur Jacket that she left open. Brittney noted that both garments were from Lovers and Friends in Los Angeles. She paired them with high waisted Girlfriend brand jeans in a light wash. The UFC ring girl cuffed the denim stylishly at her ankles and cinched them with a black belt. She completed the ensemble with a pair of high-heeled black boots. For accessories, Brittney wore gold hoop earrings, a back crossbody purse, and a gold necklace that dangled in her cleavage.

The brunette beauty wore her highlighted locks in curls with a side part, and she swept her hair over one shoulder. Light pink lipstick filled out Brittney’s full lips, and dark eyeliner and mascara made her eyes pop. Highlighter, blush, and bronzer accented the model’s features in both photographs. In the second photo, Brittney posed alongside UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste and April Baca. The trio stood in a hallway with brick walls and a black wrought iron gate behind them.

In the caption, Brittney noted that she felt lucky that she got to travel with her friends while enjoying tasty food, and her fans appeared to appreciate the sentiment. Nearly 7,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and dozens left positive comments for the UFC ring girl.

“You are very blessed and work hard for it. Taking the time to realize that you are able to love what you do and the blessings bestowed sends a grateful vibe throughout the universe,” noted one fan.

“You all look beautiful gorgeous,” praised a second Instagram user.

“I want to be your travel partner and your never-ending lover,” teased a follower who also included a ring and several heart emoji.

“When I was younger, I think Arriany was my favorite. Now you are for sure! Lol,” a fourth fan declared.

