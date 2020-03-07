A Winery Malfunction Caused Red Wine To Run From The Pipes In An Italian Town

On Wednesday of last week, multiple inhabitants of small tourist town Castelvetro, Italy became victims of a winery malfunction that caused 1,000 liters of red wine to flow through the pipes of about 20 homes, reports CNN.

The wine in question is a Castelvetro specialty called Lambrusco Grasparossa. It is made at the Cantina Settecani winery, which is where the leak originated. Many of the affected were confused, at first, when they saw the red wine flowing freely out of their faucets, but then several people called the winery to report the incident and a few admitted to bottling the wine.

The news comes as something of a reprieve for a town badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“At a time where we have very little to smile about, I’m glad we brought some levity to others. Hopefully some day they’ll remember us and will want to come visit us,” deputy mayor, Giorgia Mezzacqui told CNN reporters.

According to CNN, “a faulty valve in the washing circuit within the bottling line” was the culprit behind the incident. The faulty valve caused intense pressure that forced the wine to seep into the town’s water lines.

Sadly, due to outbreak concerns, over 80% of the tourist locations in the town have been shut down.

People Magazine reported that the winery had apologized for the inconvenience on their Facebook page. They assured those who were affected by the incident that there were no sanitation risks, and they promised they were keeping an eye on the situation to ensure it wouldn’t happen again.

“An official page for the Castelvetro community also addressed the situation on Facebook, writing that though everyone ‘laughed,’ it was ‘also important to understand how this happened,'” said the article.

What a delightful malfunction! Italian citizens in the Modena region were surprised to find red wine flowing from their taps, after a technical fault with a nearby winery silo. One resident said he bottled ‘a hundred bottles’ before the problem was fixed. #9News pic.twitter.com/pfJWI0aJDT — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) March 6, 2020

On social media, people reacted with good humor about the incident. In response to the People Magazine article shared on Twitter, several people joked that wine pouring from their home faucets sounded like more of a blessing than a problem.

“I have dreamt about wine coking [sic] from the taps in my home,” joked one user.

“How biblical, in context. I prayed for a cleansing, this’d be one of the funner parts,” wrote another person.

Unfortunately, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Italy is one of the countries that has been hit hardest by the coronavirus. Total cases in the country are reportedly over 3,000, with a death toll over 100. Several large-scale sporting matches have been canceled, including major matches in the Coppa Italia competition.