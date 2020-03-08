Meghan Markle Dazzles In A Red Gown As She & Prince Harry Win Standing Ovation

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry received a standing ovation from the crowd at one of their final engagements. The warm welcome comes at a time when the pair has faced frequent criticism from both the public and the press.

According to The Sun, the event — held at the famed Royal Albert Hall — was the Mountbatten Festival of Music, which celebrates the Royal Marines. For the occasion, the duchess looked absolutely radiant in a red dress from the London based label Safiyaa. The sheath cut of the gown was accented with a mock-neck detail and sleeves that mimicked the look of a cape.

Meghan completed the look with a red clutch and heels, adding a pop of color with purple dangling earrings. Her long brunette looks were styled straight and sleek, and she upped the glamor of her look with a dramatic smokey eye.

The look was the perfect complement to Prince Harry’s attire, which consisted of the Royal Marine officer’s mess uniform. The jacket was a matching red, and decorated with medals from his two tours in Afghanistan.

Harry was at the event due to his position as the Captain General of the Royal Marines. It was a role that he inherited from his grandfather, Prince Philip. It is also one that he will have to give up when he and Meghan official leave the royal family on March 31, as the arrangement on the Sussexes’ exit included giving up all honorary military titles.

However, despite the duke’s upcoming departure from his position, he and his wife nevertheless received a standing ovation from the crowd as they entered.

The heart-warming gesture might have helped Meghan in particular feel at ease following reports that she was a “bag of nerves” in light of her return to the United Kingdom.

All of the musicians, composers, and conductors involved in the performance were members of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines. Though they have the event every year, this year was a particularly special occasion. The show not only celebrated the 75th anniversary of the end of the World War II, but also the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos — an elite force created by Winston Churchill that carried out raids against a German-controlled Europe.

The sign of support for the couple comes as rumors of discord between the pair and the royal family continue. Moreover, reports have suggested that Prince Harry has found the transition from his royal life difficult, with sources claiming that “it is an emotional time for him.”